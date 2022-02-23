Ime Udoka Reveals Celtics’ Roster Plans After Boston Adds Two Forwards

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics remain on the lookout for help, despite a couple of new arrivals.

Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday the Celtics are “excited” to have signed Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin — minutes after they officially joined the team on 10-day contracts. However, Udoka said the team plans to continue monitoring the buyout market for potential reinforcements, according to NBA writer Keith Smith.

The Celtics have one open roster spot with just six days to go before the March 1 buyout deadline.

Chances are Boston will pounce on another free agent, or more, in the coming days, depending on which players other teams decide to jettison ahead of the stretch run.