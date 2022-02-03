Ime Udoka Speaks In Support Of Brian Flores After Ex-Coach Files Lawsuit

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has gained the attention of the sports world with his recent allegations against the National Football League.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is among those to react to the situation, acknowledging Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL before Boston hosted the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Wednesday.

“The first thing you see is the low number (of Black coaches) in the NFL,” Udoka said on a pregame press conference. “The NBA has many, many more, and the NFL has at times, but I think there’s one now maybe? One Black coach, maybe? Obviously some are in the mix to get hired, but that stands out off top. What I’ve heard about it is it’s tough for somebody in that situation.

“I don’t know all the ins and outs and details, but it seems like a landmark thing to be suing the NFL over that situation. At the same time I understand why,” Udoka said. “I think it would surprise everybody when he got fired. Obviously some things didn’t sit well with them, Hue Jackson some others coming out talking about they went through similar things. So obviously not a great look overall and tough situation to be in.”

Flores alleged the NFL and its 32 teams — specifically including the New York Giants and Denver Broncos — racially discriminated in their respective interview processes. Flores also alleged the Miami Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen Ross, asked him lose games on purpose and illegally recruit a prominent NFL quarterback. The NFL has denied the allegations.