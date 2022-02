NESN Logo Sign In

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool beat Inter 2-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 series.

Firmino came off the bench at San Siro and opened the scoring with a clinical header from a corner in the 75th minute.

BOBBY FIRMINO. WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH. ? pic.twitter.com/XMebHcdlJ3 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

And eight minutes later, Salah netted to give the Reds a two-goal advantage when they welcome the Serie A champions to Anfield in next month’s second leg.