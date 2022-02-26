Is Jeremy Swayman Or Linus Ullmark Bruins’ No. 1? Bruce Cassidy Answers

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no doubt that the Boston Bruins have it pretty good between the pipes.

Linus Ullmark proved to be a perfect offseason addition to pair with second-year goalie Jeremy Swayman. When Swayman was sent down to AHL Providence upon the return of Tuukka Rask — because he was the one who was waivers-exempt — there still was excitement about the return of a Bruins legend. And when Rask’s heralded arrival ended up getting cut short, there was nothing to worry about because Swayman came back to the B’s.

Ullmark and Swayman been splitting starts, but do the Bruins view one over the other as the starter?

Both Ullmark and Swayman have carried their weight in net for Boston. The veteran Ullmark, who just tied his career high by earning his 17th win, is 17-8-1 with a .909 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average. Swayman, meanwhile, is 11-7-3 and boasts a .925 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged Swayman is edging out Ullmark in the battle to be Boston’s starter.

“He’s probably a little ahead right now. we don’t want to declare anything,” Cassidy told reporters, as seen on team-provided video. “That’s the next phase for him — can he handle the majority of the starts as a young guy? It might play out that way for him if he continues to play the way he has.”

The goaltending battle has been the elephant in the room all season for Boston, but it hasn’t limited either player. Swayman and Ullmark both have spoken glowingly of their relationship, and after Ullmark tied his career high in wins, he credited the competition factor on the roster.