It’s OK To Be Concerned About Bill Belichick’s Patriots Coaching Staff

What exactly is Bill Belichick doing?

The answer to that question as it pertains to the New England Patriots is as uncertain as it’s seemingly ever been, and for the first time in a long time, it can’t be dismissed with “In Bill we trust.”

It has certainly been a curious if not fascinating beginning to the offseason for New England. Belichick, no stranger to his own drumbeat, seems intent on bucking every trend in today’s NFL coaching world. At the moment, the Patriots sure look ready to enter the season without truly defined offensive or defensive coordinators.

That probably isn’t a major issue on defense. Belichick might be the brightest defensive mind in NFL history, and the de facto coordinator two-headed monster of Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick was at least passable for most of 2021.

The offense, however, is a much different story. Josh McDaniels is gone to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. He raided the cabinet on his way out of town, bringing quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and receivers coach Mick Lombardi with him to Sin City. Longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears reportedly is expected to retire.

The brain drain continues, and the only primary offensive assistant left from the 2018 Super Bowl is Nick Caley. Belichick’s gridiron righthand man, Ernie Adams, is gone, too.

Enter Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The head-coaching flops are back in New England, and it appears Patricia — after a year in a front-office role — is poised to move back to the sideline. ESPN’s Mike Reiss hinted at the move last week, saying Patricia and Judge would handle a large share of the offensive coaching responsibilities.