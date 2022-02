NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Studnicka is back in the lineup Thursday.

The Boston Bruins will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden and they’ll have to do it without Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, forcing other guys to step up.

With both of them out, Studnicka will fill in on the third line at center between Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno.

