Jake DeBrusk is on fire right now.

The Boston Bruins picked up a huge overtime win Thursday night as they defeated the Seattle Kraken by a score of 3-2.

DeBrusk was the shining star of the game as he scored both the opening and game-winning goal to give the Black and Gold the big win to kick off the road trip. The Bruins forward now has four goals in his last three games.

For continued Bruins postgame coverage, check out “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.