Jake DeBrusk Tight-Lipped On Trade Request From Bruins After Game Vs. Kraken

It’s been a while since Jake DeBrusk faced the music of the media, but that ended Thursday night.
The Bruins winger spoke for the first time since his trade request became public in November after he scored the game-winner in overtime in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
DeBrusk has been playing well of late and was tasked with playing on the top line in Thursday’s win which resulted in a two-goal night.
After the game, DeBrusk met with the media and was asked about his trade request and whether he since has changed his mind about wanting out of Boston.
“To be honest, I had a meeting with the guys when it first kind of hit, when it first got out there,” DeBrusk told reporters, per team-provided audio. “I told them I wouldn’t be a distraction, so I respectfully plead the fifth on all of those. I just want to talk about the game and stuff. And obviously, like I said ,I haven’t talked to you guys in a while. It’s a fair question, but I won’t be answering that.
“It’s one of those things where it’s a tough situation, but I’m focusing day-to-day like I said earlier in the year.”
DeBrusk’s teammates have defended him publicly regarding his trade request, saying they’re still going to hold him accountable the same way they want him to hold everyone else accountable. It’s something DeBrusk doesn’t take for granted.
“It means respect, right?” DeBrusk said. “It means that they think I’m a good guy and a good teammate, and that’s all you really want to be at the end of the day. You play in that room for all of those guys.
“Obviously, there’s lots of memories with playoff runs, and I’ve grown up in this organization. That’s kind of what I said to them, too, is I’ll try to keep that the same. There are going to be some down days and up days. But to hear them say that is obviously really nice. It kind of amplifies how close we are as a group. I’ve always said how much of a close-knit group we?ve had, and I?ve always been very blessed with that.”
The NHL trade deadline is March 21, so it will be worth keeping our eyes on whether DeBrusk indeed is traded or remains with the Bruins.