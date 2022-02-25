Jake DeBrusk Tight-Lipped On Trade Request From Bruins After Game Vs. Kraken

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a while since Jake DeBrusk faced the music of the media, but that ended Thursday night.

The Bruins winger spoke for the first time since his trade request became public in November after he scored the game-winner in overtime in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

DeBrusk has been playing well of late and was tasked with playing on the top line in Thursday’s win which resulted in a two-goal night.

After the game, DeBrusk met with the media and was asked about his trade request and whether he since has changed his mind about wanting out of Boston.

“To be honest, I had a meeting with the guys when it first kind of hit, when it first got out there,” DeBrusk told reporters, per team-provided audio. “I told them I wouldn’t be a distraction, so I respectfully plead the fifth on all of those. I just want to talk about the game and stuff. And obviously, like I said ,I haven’t talked to you guys in a while. It’s a fair question, but I won’t be answering that.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a tough situation, but I’m focusing day-to-day like I said earlier in the year.”

DeBrusk’s teammates have defended him publicly regarding his trade request, saying they’re still going to hold him accountable the same way they want him to hold everyone else accountable. It’s something DeBrusk doesn’t take for granted.