Ja’Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s AFC Championship Chat Has All Feels

Ja’Marr Chase and Clyde Edwards-Helaire won a National Championship together at LSU and their bond clearly still is strong.

The dynamic duo squared off on opposite sides Sunday in the AFC Championship as the Chase-led Cincinnati Bengals took down Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs to earn a spot in the Super Bowl and their interaction after the game — courtesy of NFL Films — will put you in your feels.

An @LSUfootball bond that extends far beyond football.@Real10jayy__ and @Clydro_22 shared a special moment on Sunday ? pic.twitter.com/e4R1zIhIz0 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 2, 2022

Edwards-Helaire knows a thing or two about advancing to the Super Bowl after the Chiefs made the big game last season, but they weren’t able to come away with that all-important final win as they fell against the Tom-Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chase, and also fellow LSU teammate quarterback Joe Burrow, will look to shock the world and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Cincinnati by taking down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

It’s moments like this that show that it’s much more than football.