James Harden Listed As Questionable For Nets Ahead Of Game Vs. Celtics

James Harden might not be on the court for the Brooklyn Nets when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

No, it’s not due to a trade — though the superstar has had his name pop up in trade rumors, the latest of which concerns a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. Brooklyn Nets coach Steven Nash shut down those reports in speaking to reporters Sunday. But Harden is listed on the Nets’ injury report as questionable due to left hamstring tightness.

Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande shared the Nets’ injury report Monday.

Harden did not play Sunday, missing a second consecutive game due to the injury. According to Nick Friedell of ESPN, Harden had an MRI on Saturday “but the Nets are hopeful the issue will resolve itself with more rest.”

Brooklyn has lost eight consecutive games heading into Tuesday’s game against Boston. The Nets will be without the injured Kevin Durant and unavailable Kyrie Irving, as well.