Jared Goff Dealt Ricochet Shots After Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford was the behind center as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but that didn’t mean former Los Angeles signal-caller Jared Goff wasn’t dealt a few ricochet shots both during and after the game.

Stafford’s successes Sunday, and specifically a behind-the-scenes look into his incredible no-look throw, had many on Twitter throwing slander in Goff’s direction.

Check it out:

I'm going to have the courage to say what no one else will: I don't think Jared Goff makes this throw https://t.co/ApqSlQyhUf — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) February 14, 2022

Jared Goff isn?t making this throw https://t.co/bnt21OJBHU — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 14, 2022

This throw is different? this is the upgrade the Rams got in Stafford > Goff pic.twitter.com/ZyzvpRUGVq — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 14, 2022

Big deal. Jared Goff throws the ball where he?s not looking all the time. https://t.co/xaESlprVyS — Scott Bell (@sbell021) February 14, 2022

the difference is jared goff stares down this throw right to vonn bell's chestpic.twitter.com/BeNO4BYByj — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 14, 2022

Jared Goff could neverpic.twitter.com/G1v0ycacGU — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) February 14, 2022

And that came after the Goff-related memes immediately following Sunday’s game.

Jared Goff watching his old team win knowing very well that he was the problem: pic.twitter.com/MWTIhPxom3 — NFL Memes (@nflmemer) February 14, 2022

Jared Goff watching Matt Stafford and Sean McVay celebrate their Super Bowl win?. pic.twitter.com/TlkpAW9wQb — castro (@immanuel_castro) February 14, 2022

Goff was traded for Stafford before the 2021 campaign as the former No. 1 overall pick was sent to the Detroit Lions. The trade, rather obviously, paid off for Los Angeles given Sunday’s result.

Stafford, while definitely not playing his best, threw three touchdowns including two to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and one to fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Stafford led a game-winning drive for the third straight postgame game all while completing 26 of his 40 passes for 283 yards with two interceptions.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.

ADINJECT1