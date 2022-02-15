Jared Goff Dealt Ricochet Shots After Matthew Stafford Super Bowl Run

Matthew Stafford was the behind center as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but that didn’t mean former Los Angeles signal-caller Jared Goff wasn’t dealt a few ricochet shots both during and after the game.
Stafford’s successes Sunday, and specifically a behind-the-scenes look into his incredible no-look throw, had many on Twitter throwing slander in Goff’s direction.
Check it out:
And that came after the Goff-related memes immediately following Sunday’s game.
Goff was traded for Stafford before the 2021 campaign as the former No. 1 overall pick was sent to the Detroit Lions. The trade, rather obviously, paid off for Los Angeles given Sunday’s result.
Stafford, while definitely not playing his best, threw three touchdowns including two to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and one to fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Stafford led a game-winning drive for the third straight postgame game all while completing 26 of his 40 passes for 283 yards with two interceptions.
NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.