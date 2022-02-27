Jaylen Brown, Celtics Know Payton Pritchard’s Outing Product Of Opportunity

NESN Logo Sign In

The early-season situation that presented itself to Payton Pritchard made it a bit more difficult for the second-year guard to make a noticeable leap, but his Boston Celtics teammates know that potential is there.

Pritchard, who was behind veteran guards like Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson before the trade deadline, now can be viewed as Boston’s eighth or ninth man given the dealings of Schroder and Richardson. Pritchard saw an increased opportunity Saturday, playing his most minutes since the shorthanded Celtics took the floor Dec. 29, and helped lead a fourth-quarter comeback against the Detroit Pistons.

Pritchard, who finished with 19 points, expressed what the opportunity and subsequent performance meant to him while Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown and head coach Ime Udoka praised the 2020 first-rounder for taking advantage.

“I talk to Payton all the time. It’s a guy that’s talented, and he wants to prove himself,” Brown said after the win, as shared by NBC Sports Boston. “He got a lot of the chip on his shoulder that kind of reminded me of myself. So, you know, it was tough on him in stretches where he didn’t play as much and things like that, but Payton got a great work ethic.

“So I think that supersedes it all. And he has a great mentality. That’s half the battle, man. You just have the right mindset, you’ll get your opportunity. It seems like Payton is getting his opportunity now and he’s starting to make the right plays and really add to winning. And that’s most important for us.”

Udoka said much of the same while also noting the limitation in minutes Pritchard faced for much of the season. Pritchard, for reference, did not see more than 18 minutes in a game during the first two months of the season with a handful of games he did not play (DNP). After Pritchard filled in during COVID-related absences and injures, he then averaged six minutes with one DNP during the eight games leading up to the trade deadline (Jan. 23 to Feb. 8).

“I think obviously he hasn’t gotten the opportunity as much early in the year with Dennis (Schroder), and now Dennis being gone it opens up some stuff for him,” Udoka said. “Derrick (White) wasn’t his best tonight, so he got more of a run there and even with Marcus (Smart) in the foul trouble, afforded us more opportunity. And we stuck with him.”