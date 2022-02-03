Jayson Tatum Makes Promise To Fan After Ruining Boots During Celtics-Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum has a debt to pay.

The Boston Celtics star promised a fan a pair of game-worn sneakers Thursday via Twitter. The pledged “game kicks” presumably are meant to replace the fan’s boots, which Tatum covered in chalk by spiking a can of the substance onto the court — inches in front of where the fan was sitting — in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Having seen a video of his faux-pas, Tatum promised payback.

“My bad bro lol?..,” Tatum wrote. “Pair of game kicks for the next game he comes to.”

My bad bro lol?.. Pair of game kicks for the next game he comes to https://t.co/IE4iiMwUbd — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) February 3, 2022

Tatum’s outburst was a reaction to a technical foul referees called against him seconds earlier. He risked a second, and an ejection, by spiking the chalk.

The Celtics will hit the road for their next three games, so the first chance Tatum will have to make good on his promise is Friday, Feb. 11 when the Celtics host the Denver Nuggets.