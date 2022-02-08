Jayson Tatum Predicts This Celtics Teammate To Become Boston’s Next NBA All-Star

NESN Logo Sign In

As far as Jayson Tatum is concerned, the Boston Celtics are waiting for the rest of the world to recognize the presence of their third star.

Tatum on Friday named center Robert Williams as the Celtics player who could become an NBA All-Star next, according to NBA writer Mark Murphy. Williams is enjoying a breakout season, in which he has cemented himself as Boston’s starting center and emerged as a forceful presence on the defensive end.

“Rob,” Tatum said when asked which of his teammates might become an All-Star, per Murphy.

Tatum went on to explain to reporters why he believes deserves consideration for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. It’s the latest heaping of praise Williams has received from Tatum and other Celtics in recent weeks.

Tatum is Boston’s only selection for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Jaylen Brown, an All-Star in 2021, was among the biggest snubs in this year’s showcase.

With the Celtics enjoying their longest winning streak of the season, the NBA community is bound to take a closer look at reasons for the team’s uptick in results. It won’t take long for observers to note Tatum and Brown’s impressive stats, and a deeper look at Boston’s numbers will produce more praise for Williams.