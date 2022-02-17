Jayson Tatum Receives NBA All-Star Ring From Son Before Celtics-Pistons

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum is an NBA All-Star yet again and got the hardware to prove it Wednesday night.

Prior to the Boston Celtics’ tilt with the Detroit Pistons the 23-year-old received his All-Star ring and jersey from his son, and it was adorable.

You can check out the video below.

Special delivery for our 3x All-Star, @jaytatum0 ???



(plus a quick tour of Deuce?s halftime play room) pic.twitter.com/c0SWX8JEzl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2022

family over everything ??? pic.twitter.com/BEDpdzJn5B — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2022

Tatum made team history with his third All-Star selection. He’s now the youngest player in team history to be selected to the game three times.

The Celtics forward will take the court with Team Durant on Feb. 20 when they take on Team LeBron in the All-Star game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.