NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman really was sharp Tuesday.

The Boston netminder played one of his best games of the season in the Bruins’ loss to the New York Rangers as they fell 2-1 in a shootout.

Swayman had control throughout the game making 33 saves but was not able to make the game-closing save in the shootout. It was still a performance to build off of.

For more on the goalie’s performance, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.