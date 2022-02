NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman continues to play well since Bruce Cassidy challenged him.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators on the road as David Pastrnak scored in overtime to give the Black and Gold a much-needed victory.

Swayman made 29 saves against Ottawa, including three big-time stops when it was four-on-four in the second period.

For more on the Bruins netminder, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.