Jeremy Swayman stayed hot for the Black and Gold.

The Boston Bruins took down the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on the road Saturday night despite an impressive third-period push by the Sharks.

Swayman made some key stops in the third that saved the Bruins, giving them a huge win when they needed it most.

