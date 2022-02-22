Jeremy Swayman’s Latest Start Continues To Show No. 1 Goalie Potential

NESN Logo Sign In

Anyone who said Tuukka Rask returning would stunt the development of Jeremy Swayman looks pretty silly right about now.

The Bruins’ rookie goalie is fresh off a 28-save performance against the NHL’s best team, the Colorado Avalanche, after Boston won 5-1 on Monday afternoon at TD Garden. It was a much-needed victory between not having Brad Marchand and preparing to embark on a West Coast road trip.

Monday was a huge test for Swayman, who’s looked strong between the pipes since head coach Bruce Cassidy called him out after an ugly outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He responded in a big way and helped the Bruins to victory.

Questions surrounding Boston’s goaltending situation were constant when the team signed Linus Ullmark in the offseason and Tuukka Rask’s return was looming. Before Rask re-signed briefly with the Bruins, Cassidy always had a plan to split Swayman and Ullmark, with no clear-cut No. 1 goalie.

He made a remark in November that Swayman was a little bit ahead of Ullmark in the goalie competition, and that still may be the case.

Swayman was sent down to Providence when Rask returned to the Bruins. That was short-lived after the veteran netminder retired. And ever since his recall, Swayman has looked like the team’s No. 1 goalie.

The 23-year-old is 3-0-1 in his last four starts with a .968 save percentage. His confidence and poise only seem to grow stronger with each start as Swayman continues to learn and grow throughout the season.