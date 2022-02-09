Jerod Mayo Lays Out Plan To Fix Patriots’ Defense, Disputes ‘Soft’ Label

NESN Logo Sign In

Jerod Mayo believes the New England Patriots’ 2021 defense was much better than it looked in its historically ugly playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But he also sees some clear areas of need for 2022.

Mayo, the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach, was asked about New England’s defensive deficiencies during an interview Wednesday with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand.” He began by defending that unit before laying out some ways the team can improve it this offseason.

“Let me just back up a little bit,” Mayo said. “If you zoom out and look at the season (on) the whole, we ended up third in scoring defense, seventh in yards. If you were to tell anyone before the season that’s where your defense is going to end, everyone would be happy. Now, being here in New England where the bar is set so high all the time, obviously, we’re disappointed in those numbers.

“What I would say is you always want to get faster, especially in today’s game. And that’s in all spots, not only at linebacker, defensive line or in the back end. You always want to get faster. But what we covet here is versatility and smarts — football intelligence. Those are things you definitely want to have on the team.

“Now, we have some guys who were new to the system last year, which I expect going forward, they’ll have a better understanding of that. And also through the draft and through free agency, we’re definitely going to look to get faster, look to get more explosive and look to put more playmakers on the field.”

The Patriots did rank near the top of the NFL in most defensive categories during the regular season — second in points allowed, fourth in total defense, fourth in defensive DVOA, fifth in third-down defense, second in red-zone defense, first in interception rate, etc. — but they showed worrisome cracks down the stretch before imploding in the wild-card round.