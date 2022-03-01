Jesper Froden Feels ‘Comfortable’ With Bruins Amid Second Call-Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Jesper Froden has reached a new level in his NHL career, as he will play his second consecutive game for the Bruins as Boston plays the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. It may not sound like much, but considering the 27-year-old only had appeared in one game prior to skating in Saturday’s tilt against the San Jose Sharks, it’s another momentous occasion.

The Swedish forward signed with the Bruins out of the Swedish Hockey League over the summer. He made his big-league debut with the club in December, when the COVID-plagued Bruins fell to the New York Islanders.

Froden, speaking to Bruins team reporter Eric Russo prior to Monday’s game, explained what was different about his latest run with the NHL club.

“It was a fast call-up the first time I got up,” Froden said. “This time I’ve been on the road for a couple days, I feel comfortable here.”

Froden also said the team’s ongoing road trip — which includes six games spread across 12 days on the west coast — has provided a good opportunity for him to spend some time with his new teammates.

“It’s awesome to go out and grab some dinners,” he said. “You’ll be around the team to get to know everybody, it’s perfect for me to get that chance.”

