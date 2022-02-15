Why Joe Burrow Is No Lock For Super Bowl Return After Loss In First Try

NESN Logo Sign In

Before, during and after Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Rams, NFL fans often heard an approximation of the sentence, “This won’t be the last time Joe Burrow plays in a Super Bowl.”

Well, history indicates people are getting ahead of themselves.

Sure, Burrow might be the next Tom Brady, in that he could bring a perenially losing franchise from the depths of NFL irrelevance to annual contention. But Brady alone didn’t transform New England into a dynasty; he formed a one-two punch with Bill Belichick, the greatest coach in football history. Cincinnati might have a solid head coach in Zac Taylor, but he’s no Belichick.

But even if Burrow and Taylor prove to be one of the better quarterback-head coach duos in the league, that hardly guarantees them an opportunity to atone for their controversial Super Bowl LVI loss in Los Angeles — let alone eventually win a Lombardi Trophy.

As pointed out by Tucker Boynton, who uses his Twitter account to share various sports stats, it’s abnormal for a quarterback to win a Super Bowl after losing one. In the last 45 years, 27 QBs have lost at least one Super Bowl, but only four won one later in their respective careers:

— Tom Brady (twice)

— John Elway

— Peyton Manning

(Of course, Brady and Manning both won their first appearances in the Big Game.)