If you thought Joe Burrow couldn’t top his outfit for the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals quarterback proved you wrong Sunday.

Burrow was dressed to the nines as he arrived to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. The 25-year-old signal-caller rocked a custom striped suit, a top hat and what has become a staple in his gameday wardrobe: Cartier glasses.

Super Shiesty #RuleItAll | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/fQouljp6xe — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 13, 2022 Perhaps there’s a cigar in Burrow’s backpack. If Cincinnati beats the Los Angeles Rams in the final game of the 2021 NFL season, you can bank on Burrow sparking one up as he sports the newest addition to his closet: a Super Bowl champion t-shirt.

