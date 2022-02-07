Joe Burrow Shares Valuable Advice To Young Athletes Before Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

As he prepares for his first Super Bowl, Joe Burrow offered some words of wisdom for the next generation of athletes.

His primary point: Focus on the work, not the likes.

“Focus on getting better,” the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said Monday during Super Bowl LVI Opening Night. “Don’t have a workout and go post it on Instagram the next day and then go and sit on your butt for the next four days so everyone thinks you’re working hard and you’re really not.

“Work in silence. Don’t show everybody what you’re doing. Let your game on Friday night and Saturday night and Sunday nights show all the hard work you put in. Don’t worry about all that social media stuff.”

Burrow knows the value of hard work. A middling QB for his first three college seasons, the 25-year-old turned himself into the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020. Then, after a promising rookie season that ended with a torn ACL, he elevated his game, becoming one of the NFL’s top passers in Year 2.

After leading the long-suffering Bengals to playoff wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow will look to bring Cincinnati its first-ever Super Bowl title when he takes on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.