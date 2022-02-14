You Won’t Be Able To Guess How Joe Burrow Spent His Super Bowl Pregame

NESN Logo Sign In

How does one get ready to play in the biggest football game of their life?

If you’re Joe Burrow, it’s with 10 games of virtual chess.

Just before kickoff, Chess.com revealed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback spent some time on their app prior to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow played 10 chess games on our app TODAY before playing in the Super Bowl! ?? — Chess.com (@chesscom) February 13, 2022

According to Andrew Beaton and Joshua Robinson of The Wall Street Journal, Burrow — who doesn’t use his real identity on the chess site — keeps a chess board in the locker room and owns a signed copy of “The Queen’s Gambit,” the chess novel-turned Netflix series.

The site later shared Burrow finished his session with five wins, four losses and a draw.

Burrow is hoping to earn his sixth win of the day in his first Super Bowl appearance.