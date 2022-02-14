You Won’t Be Able To Guess How Joe Burrow Spent His Super Bowl Pregame

The Bengals quarterback played 10 games of chess, per chess.com

by

How does one get ready to play in the biggest football game of their life?

If you’re Joe Burrow, it’s with 10 games of virtual chess.

Just before kickoff, Chess.com revealed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback spent some time on their app prior to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Andrew Beaton and Joshua Robinson of The Wall Street Journal, Burrow — who doesn’t use his real identity on the chess site — keeps a chess board in the locker room and owns a signed copy of “The Queen’s Gambit,” the chess novel-turned Netflix series.

The site later shared Burrow finished his session with five wins, four losses and a draw.

Burrow is hoping to earn his sixth win of the day in his first Super Bowl appearance.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank

More Super Bowl:

NFL Won’t Be Thrilled With Eminem After Rapper Defies League’s Request
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previous Article

Eric Weddle Dealing With Upper-Extremity Injury in Super LVI
Mickey Guyton
Next Article

Twitter Shreds NBC Super Bowl Broadcast After Mickey Guyton Anthem Error

Picked For You

Related