Joe Judge Reportedly Returning To Patriots In New Role For 2022

Joe Judge reportedly is rejoining the New England Patriots’ coaching staff.

The former New York Giants head coach is “working on a deal” to return to the Patriots as an offensive assistant, according to a report Tuesday from The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

That deal is “expected to get done in the coming days,” per Breer’s report.

This will be a new role for the 40-year-old Judge, who was New England’s special teams coordinator from 2015 to 2019 after serving as a special teams assistant from 2012 to 2014. He does have experience on the offensive side, however, as Bill Belichick also had him coach New England’s receivers in 2019.

“Joe’s a good football coach. Period,” Belichick said last summer. “All the things that a good coach needs to do, Joe does. And he did a great job here for me in a number of different capacities. Most importantly, special teams, but he had a lot of other responsibilities, as well. When I gave him something to do, he did a good job of it, and so that led to other things. I know he’s a very accomplished football coach. He has a good understanding of the game and how to coach it.”

The Giants fired Judge last month after he posted a 10-23 record over two seasons as head coach.