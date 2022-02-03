John Elway Disputes Brian Flores’ ‘Hurtful’ Allegations In Statement

NESN Logo Sign In

Among the allegations in Brian Flores’ class-action discrimination lawsuit against the NFL was a claim that John Elway and other Denver Broncos officials arrived “disheveled” and hungover to a head-coaching interview with Flores in 2019.

Elway, the Hall of Fame quarterback who at the time was Denver’s general manager and executive vice president of football operations, released a statement Thursday strongly denying Flores’ characterization, which he called “subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong.”

Here is Elway’s statement in full, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked.

“I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team.

“It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.

“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong. If I appeared ‘disheveled,’ as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night — immediately following another interview in Denver — and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.