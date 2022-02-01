John Elway Salutes Tom Brady As ‘True Winner’ After Bucs QB Retires From NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

The tributes keep on coming for Tom Brady.

The surefire Hall of Fame quarterback officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning after 22 historic seasons.

Brady received a slew of comments on his Instagram post from former New England Patriots teammates, celebrities and other athletes, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robert Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning also chimed in, as did Hall of Famer John Elway.

“When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.

“Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.

“Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career!”