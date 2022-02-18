Jonquel Jones Calls Out Double Standard For WNBA Vs. NBA Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones is calling it how she sees it.

The Connecticut Sun star took to Twitter on Friday morning to call out what she believes is the double standard between the stars on the WNBA and NBA.

“It’s all a popularity contest and politics in wbb. In mbb you just gottah be the best,” Jones tweeted. “In wbb you gottah be the best player, best looking, most marketable, most IG followers, just to sit at the endorsement table. Thank God for overseas because my bag would’ve been fumbled.”

Jones, who just re-signed with the Sun earlier this month, is one of the best the WNBA has to offer. The Bahamas native is the reigning WNBA MVP, a three-time All-Star, the 2017 Most Improved Player and was named to the All-WNBA First Team in 2021, just to name a few of her accomplishments. She’s also made WNBA history throughout her career with Connecticut.

There’s several glaring differences between the NBA and WNBA with exposure and money being two of the major ones, and Jones is highlighting another one and bringing attention to just how much harder the women have to work and how much pressure there is on them to not only provide the best game on the court, but elevate their looks and likeness across social media.