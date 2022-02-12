Josh McDaniels’ Raiders Reportedly Hire Two More Patriots Coaches

NESN Logo Sign In

Two more New England Patriots assistant coaches reportedly are joining Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo are joining the McDaniels’ Raiders as offensive coordinator and O-line coach, respectively, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Raiders hired Patriots? WR coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator, per league sources.



Raiders also hired former Patriots? offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same job in Las Vegas, per source.



Two former Patriots? assistants off to Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2022

McDaniels, who left the Patriots after nine years as OC to take over as Raiders head coach, already had added New England’s assistant quarterbacks coach, Bo Hardegree, to his Vegas staff.

With longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears reportedly expected to retire this offseason, the Patriots have experienced a significant brain drain on the offensive side of the ball. Their only remaining offensive assistants from the 2021 season are Nick Caley (tight ends/fullbacks), Troy Brown (wide receivers/kick returners), Vinnie Sunseri (running backs), Billy Yates (assistant O-line) and coaching assistant Tyler Hughes.

Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge also rejoined the Patriots’ staff earlier this week under the general title of “offensive assistant” and is expected to have a prominent role as the team moves on from McDaniels. Lombardi, the son of former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi, also likely would have taken on additional responsibilities had he remained in New England.

Judge was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator for five seasons (2015-19) and also coached New England’s wide receivers in 2019. He and Brown are the top candidates to fill Lombardi’s former role, with Yates an option to replace Bricillo.