Josh McDaniels Takes Out Full-Page Boston Globe Ad To Thank Patriots

The third and final GOAT here is the man at the very top of the New England Patriots pyramid of success: RKK. Robert is relentless in his pursuit of excellence, and his results in business and with his football team speak to his unwillingness to lose. But RKK is a GOAT to me because of the life lessons he’s taught me and because of how warm and caring he has always been to me and my family. He treated me like a son, and I always felt his genuine support and love. The nostalgic, deeply emotional and hopeful phone call I shared with Robert the day I took the Raiders Job is one I will cherish forever.

3 GOATS?!? What a collection of talent I was privileged to work with here. Robert was not the only Kraft that provided leadership and support. Jonathan, Dan, Josh and the rest of the Kraft family did and provided all they could to help us win. One way that they helped us was by hiring only the very best people to work for them. From Dante Scarnechia to Ivan Fears to Nancy Meier to Jimmy Dee to Berj Jajarian to Dan Famosi to Jim Whelan to Joe Van Allen to Jared/TEddy/Fernando to Stacy James to countless others. Gillette Stadium is stocked with championship human beings.

I feel immense, heartfelt gratitude for having been able to coach alongside an incredible array of great leaders and teachers over the years. And as I look back I realize how blessed I was to coach the players I coached over the past two decades. We shared long hours, cold practices, that excruciating, numbing feeling following losses like Super Bowl XLII in Phoenix and the unbridled joy of winning games like Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix. Leaving Patriot coaches and players is the hardest part of leaving.

Finally, I will miss you, all of you Patriots fans, more than you know. You are the epitome of resilience and the definition of support. I will never forget snowballs fly8ing around after the “tuck” game, the way you embraced Matt Cassel after TB’s 2008 knee injury, the LOUD way that you expressed a “never say die” attitude in the second half of our Super Bowl against Atlanta and, most of all, you enthusiastically lining the streets for our half dozen duck boat parades. There is a reason they call Boston the best sports city in the world.

I leave for Las Vegas with a ton of excitement about the opportunity there. The Raiders ownership and management is first class, and they’ve been treating me exceptionally well.

At the same time, my family and I leave New England with heavy hearts. Our lengthy and rich time here, along with the quality and depth of relationships we’ve built here, mean that New England will always be a very special place to me and the McDaniels family. From a Patriots standpoint, there can be little doubt that collectively you helped us win an incredible 6 World Championships. You fueled a dynasty and you were always there for us.

When I moved here 20 years ago, I had no children, no wife, no NFL experience and of course no Super Bowl ring. Two decades here have given me a magnificent wife, 4 magnificent kids and 6 Super Bowl rings. Through school carpools, club sports, my kids’ friendships, Nor’easters, the pandemic and my crazy schedule, you’ve always been there for us. You drew a perfect picture of what “HOME” for an NFL football coach should be.

So from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for giving the Patriots and my family a distinct home-field advantage. You took a naive kid from the midwest and made him a wicked savvy New Englanduh. All the very best going forward.