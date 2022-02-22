Juwan Howard Among Those Suspended After Michigan-Wisconsin Fight

NESN Logo Sign In

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard is among those suspended after Sunday’s fight between the Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers.

Howard, who threw a hand and connected on a Wisconsin assistant, was suspended five games and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten, according to a release from by the conference Monday evening. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was not suspended, but was fine $10,000 for his involvement.

Three players — Michigan’s Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate along with Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath — also have been suspended one game.

Howard said immediately after Sunday’s game that at first he was angry Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left in what proved to be a 77-63 verdict. When walking through the postgame handshake lines, Gard put his hands on Howard in what Gard said was an attempt to explain himself. Howard said he believed Gard doing so was uncalled for and ultimately escalated the situation.