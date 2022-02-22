Juwan Howard Releases Statement After Michigan-Wisconsin Fight

NESN Logo Sign In

University of Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard released a statement Monday after playing a large role in a fight between the Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers one day prior.

Howard was suspended five games and fine $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference, as revealed Monday night.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” Howard wrote. “I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin’s assistant coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

“Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes,” Howard continued. “I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

Howard struck Krabbenhoft in the side of the head during the scrap.

Howard explained his side of what happened to prompt the fight immediately after Sunday’s game. He said he was irritated with how Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left in what proved to be a 77-63 loss for the Wolverines. Howard also added how Gard putting his hands on him caused the situation to escalate.

Gard was not suspended by the Big Ten, but was fine $10,000. Three players, including two from Michigan, were suspended one game apiece.