Tumultuous Relationship Between Kemba Walker, Knicks Takes Another Turn

Kemba Walker signed with the New York Knicks ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season and it’s been a mess ever since. Now, Walker’s season — and seemingly, his Knicks tenure — is over.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker and the Knicks “have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s schedule, allowing him to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 season.”

Walker — who spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics — was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Al Horford deal and after being bought out, signed a two-year contract with his hometown squad.

The four-time All-Star has dealt with injuries throughout the year, but also inconsistent playing time when healthy. In December, he was pulled out of the team’s rotation.

With Derrick Rose’s return imminent and Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley both in the mix there aren’t a lot of guard minutes to go around in New York. Walker will sit out the remainder of the season ahead of a potential trade this upcoming offseason.

Hopefully the time off will help Walker get completely healthy and set him up to come back next season with a vengeance.