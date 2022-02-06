Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For ‘Egregious’ Take

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant had the time for Stephen A. Smith on Sunday morning.

Smith recently came at Durant with a relatively hot take. The “First Take” offered the opinion that if the Brooklyn Nets come up short in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs and the Warriors win the championship, Durant will be remembered more for being the guy who willingly left Golden State rather than being a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP.

Durant called the take “egregious,” but Smith stood by it Saturday night and acknowledged it’s often unfair how players are portrayed in headlines and media fodder. Softening the take didn’t prevent Durant from going after Smith on Twitter.

“Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater,” Durant tweeted. “It’s gonna be hard to box the god in.”

Smith is one of the more outspoken members of the national media and Durant has proven he sees and hears everything and won’t hesitate to clap back. As such, don’t be surprised if this feud extends into the spring and maybe even summer.