Keyshawn Johnson Isn’t Fan Of Mac Jones, Compares QB To Scott Zolak

Mac Jones’ promising rookie season did not impress Keyshawn Johnson.

During an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the Pro Bowl receiver-turned-ESPN talking head delivered a decidedly lukewarm review of the rookie quarterback when asked whether the New England Patriots can win a Super Bowl with Jones behind center.

In his response, Johnson compared Jones to Scott Zolak, Drew Bledsoe’s longtime New England backup.

“Do I think the Patriots can get to a Super Bowl with Mac Jones as their starter?” Johnson replied. “Here’s what I will say about Mac Jones: He’s a good little piece to what New England wanted to do. When he had to play quarterback, it didn’t work out in their favor. They protected him as much as they could and got enough out of that. And because he looks the part like the New England quarterbacks of the world — the Scott Zolak types — they think they got something.

“Good player, but he ain’t Josh Allen. That’s a problem for them. He ain’t Deshaun Watson. He ain’t Patrick Mahomes. He ain’t Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers.”

Johnson added: “I know, I know. He won 10 games or whatever the number is. ‘How could you say that?’ He played great for a rookie. I get it. We can cover it however want to make it look, but I ain’t no damn fool. I know what I see.”

Jones quarterbacked the Patriots to the playoffs this season and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, losing out to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. It’s clear, though, that he is a level or two below those passers Johnson mentioned, at least at this point in his career.