KPMG, Phil Mickelson Part Ways After Head-Scratching Comments

Phil Mickelson likely is regretting his comments on the PGA Tour and Super Golf League right now.

The six-time major champion made headlines this week after making some pretty head-scratching comments that he’s since released a statement about, but the damage already has been done.

Longtime sponsor KPMG also announced that the company and Mickelson have “mutually agreed” to part ways in response to the 51-year-old’s comments. They had been partnered since 2008.

"KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship, effective immediately," the company said in a statement ?



Mickelson has worn KPMG-sponsored apparel since 2008. pic.twitter.com/7vZO5gXewG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 22, 2022

This likely won’t be the last time we hear of the Super Golf League or Mickelson’s bizarre comments.