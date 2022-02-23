KPMG, Phil Mickelson Part Ways After Head-Scratching Comments

KPMG and Mickelson had been partnered since 2008

Phil Mickelson likely is regretting his comments on the PGA Tour and Super Golf League right now.

The six-time major champion made headlines this week after making some pretty head-scratching comments that he’s since released a statement about, but the damage already has been done.

Longtime sponsor KPMG also announced that the company and Mickelson have “mutually agreed” to part ways in response to the 51-year-old’s comments. They had been partnered since 2008.

This likely won’t be the last time we hear of the Super Golf League or Mickelson’s bizarre comments.

