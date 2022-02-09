Kristin Della Rovere Gives Harvard Early Lead In Women’s Beanpot Final

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Harvard is attempting to win its first Women’s Beanpot title since 2015, and Kristin Della Rovere got the Crimson off to a strong start.

The top-line center found the back of the net with just over two minutes gone in the first period. She controlled a pass from winger Becca Gilmore at the blue line and fired away, getting past Boston College goalie Abigail Levy.

Kristin Della Rovere gets the scoring started!



The junior scores just over two minutes into the opening period of the Beanpot Championship! Harvard 1, BC 0.#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/6OpRsZB8lv — Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 9, 2022

There still was a long way to go at that point, but that’s the sort of start Harvard needed if it was going to come away with the title.