Kristin Della Rovere Gives Harvard Early Lead In Women’s Beanpot Final

Della Rovere now has 12 goals on the season

by

BOSTON — Harvard is attempting to win its first Women’s Beanpot title since 2015, and Kristin Della Rovere got the Crimson off to a strong start.

The top-line center found the back of the net with just over two minutes gone in the first period. She controlled a pass from winger Becca Gilmore at the blue line and fired away, getting past Boston College goalie Abigail Levy.

There still was a long way to go at that point, but that’s the sort of start Harvard needed if it was going to come away with the title.

