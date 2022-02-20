Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Among Those Involved In Late Daytona 500 Wrecks

NESN Logo Sign In

There were a number of Daytona 500 contenders impacted late in Stage 3 following two different wrecks in the final seven laps at Daytona International Speedway.

First, Kyle Larson bumped Kyle Harvick, who essentially was sandwiched in the mix, and in turn impacted Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliand, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson. It prompted the sixth caution of the day and added to the number of drivers — 22 at that point — that were impacted in some type of crash Sunday.

Larson took responsibility for the crash when he spoke on the FOX broadcast after being cleared from the care center.

Trouble strikes some of our contenders late in the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/On0SY53dWB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

Here’s the view from Harvick:

Shortly after, there was the seventh caution flag at lap No. 196 as Ricky Stenhouse bumped into the No. 23 Bubba Wallace by the No. 6 Brad Keselowski. Stenhouse was the lone driver to be impacted, and thus not compete in the final laps.