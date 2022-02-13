Cardinals Share Statement Amid Mounting Rumors Of Kyler Murray Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cardinals are sending mixed signals about Kyler Murray.

Early Sunday afternoon, Chris Mortenson of ESPN reported that Murray is viewed as “self-centered” and “immature.” The report seemingly gave legitimacy to mounting rumors, fueled by Murray’s social media activity, of the star quarterback being unhappy in Arizona.

Soon afterward, the Cardinals shared the following statement, via Pro Football Talk:

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Roughly an hour later, Mike Garafalo reported that, among other things, the Cardinals were disappointed in Murray’s “body language” at the end of Arizona’s wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“The playoff game (at SoFi Stadium), a minute left, the game had been decided,” Garaflo said during NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVI pregame coverage. “Backup Colt McCoy encouraged Murray to finish the game with his teammates. A banged-up Murray said, ‘No, that’s it, I’m done.’

“So, I know a lot of Cardinals folks were not happy with that one.”