Should Patriots Consider Kyler Murray Trade If Star QB Becomes Available?

There’s a non-zero chance that Kyler Murray will pop up in trade rumors in the near future, even if the Arizona Cardinals have no intentions of trading the star quarterback.

So, it’s fair to ask: Should the Patriots consider moving on from Mac Jones in favor of swinging a deal for Murray?

The drama surrounding Murray and Arizona ramped up over Super Bowl LVI weekend. Murray’s recent social media activity raised some eyebrows, but a pair of Sunday morning reports made it clear that there is an actual story here. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that some with the Cardinals believe Murray is “self-centered” and “immature,” with Mike Garafolo of NFL Media adding that Arizona was disappointed in the 24-year-old’s behavior at the end of its wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals eventually backed the quarterback in a statement, but that’s what they’re supposed to do.

Again, it’s hard to envision Arizona entertaining the idea of parting with one of the best quarterbacks in football. But stranger things have happened in the NFL, to say the least.

Here are arguments for and against the Patriots pursuing a Kyler Murray trade:

Case for

This isn’t a knock on Jones, who looks like a potential franchise quarterback, but players like Murray don’t grow on trees. The top pick from the 2019 draft played at an MVP-caliber level at various points over the last two seasons and possesses the kind of elite talent that would enable the Patriots’ offense to keep pace with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.