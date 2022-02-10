Liverpool Vs. Leicester City: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

The Reds remain in the title hunt

Diogo Jota scored twice, as Liverpool marked its return to Premier League action with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Thursday at Anfield.

The forward put the Reds into the lead in the 34th minute, converting from close quarters after Virgil van Dijk’s header from a corner had been parried.

Mohamed Salah marked his return to club duty with a lively cameo off the bench in the second half, with the Egyptian coming closest to extending the advantage when he struck the crossbar.

A second goal did duly arrive with three minutes of normal time remaining, however, when Jota spun onto Joel Matip’s nudge into the area and netted to seal victory.

