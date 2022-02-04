In this Article: Joe West MLB

Joe West, Longtime MLB Umpire, Retires After Record 5,460 Games

Joe West officially has retired from Major League Baseball.

West, who made his umpiring debut in 1976, was one of five umpires to call it a career, according to a press release sent out Friday by MLB.

The 69-year-old holds the all-time record with 5,460 games. He broke the previous record in May 2021.

West was known for making controversial calls, including one in Game 4 of the 2018 American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

As for replacements? MLB revealed Laz Diaz, who drew the ire of the Red Sox and their fans after a slew of missed calls in Game 4 of the 2021 ALCS, is among the new crew chiefs.

