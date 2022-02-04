Mac Jones Became AFC Hero At NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones did his job at the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate in his rookie year, was selected to participate in three events at Thursday’s NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: the Precision Passing event, which tasks players with throwing to moving targets, and Thread The Needle in which players have to throw passes through targets. He also was chosen to play on the AFC’s “Epic Dodgeball” team.

He struggled in the Precision Passing event — scoring just nine points to the 29 racked up by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

But the 23-year-old redeemed himself in Thread The Needle. After Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins scored 11 points for the NFC, Jones overcame a tough start to score 12 points for the AFC and lead them to victory.

Jones was knocked out of dodgeball, which the NFC went on to win thanks to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. But in the end, he was responsible for the AFC’s only victory as the NFC ended up winning the challenge, 4-1.