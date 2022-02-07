Ja’Marr Chase Gives Mac Jones Solid Grade For Pro Bowl ‘Griddy’ Dance

NESN Logo Sign In

The internet loved the celebration that Mac Jones busted out during Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl, but did he win over the “Griddy” gatekeepers?

The “Griddy” dance largely has been popularized by Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, the latter of whom said Monday that he is the “best” in the NFL at doing the move. During his initial Super Bowl LVI media availability, Chase was asked a ton of questions about the “Griddy,” including his thoughts on Jones’ rendition.

“His Gritty wasn’t too bad,” Cincinnati’s star rookie said of the New England Patriots quarterback. “I’ll give him a 6, 6.5. Almost 7.”

Chase also revealed that he practices his “Griddy” at least two to three times per week. Jones might not put in quite that much work on his, but it’s clear the 23-year-old has been practicing.

Chase and the Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at SoFi Stadium for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

