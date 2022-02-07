This Former Patriot Became ‘Big Mac Jones Fan’ Over Pro Bowl Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

If nothing else, the Pro Bowl might have offered Mac Jones a platform to establish himself as a legitimately likable NFL player.

The Patriots quarterback went viral when he ran for a fake touchdown in Sunday’s exhibition game in Las Vegas, punctuating the play with a “Griddy” celebration dance. Jones quickly earned the approval of many of his New England teammates.

But former Patriots also loved what they saw from the 23-year-old, who was a tough nut to crack during his rookie campaign. Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who spent the first four seasons of his career in New England, used Twitter to offer his thoughts on Jones.

“Also became a big Mac Jones fan this weekend lol,” Jone tweeted Sunday night. “The Griddy was the cherry on top.”

Also became a Big Mac Jones fan this weekend lol .. the Griddy was the cherry on top ? — ?Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) February 7, 2022

Here’s hoping that Jones allows a bit more of his personality to come out next season, as it’s clear he’s not nearly as boring away from a podium as he is when standing behind one.