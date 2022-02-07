This Former Patriot Became ‘Big Mac Jones Fan’ Over Pro Bowl Weekend

Jones finally let his personality come out

by

If nothing else, the Pro Bowl might have offered Mac Jones a platform to establish himself as a legitimately likable NFL player.

The Patriots quarterback went viral when he ran for a fake touchdown in Sunday’s exhibition game in Las Vegas, punctuating the play with a “Griddy” celebration dance. Jones quickly earned the approval of many of his New England teammates.

But former Patriots also loved what they saw from the 23-year-old, who was a tough nut to crack during his rookie campaign. Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who spent the first four seasons of his career in New England, used Twitter to offer his thoughts on Jones.

“Also became a big Mac Jones fan this weekend lol,” Jone tweeted Sunday night. “The Griddy was the cherry on top.”

Here’s hoping that Jones allows a bit more of his personality to come out next season, as it’s clear he’s not nearly as boring away from a podium as he is when standing behind one.

More Football:

This Ex-Patriots Practice Squadder Will Play Key Role In Super Bowl LVI
AFC quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots
Previous Article

How Mac Jones’ Patriots Teammates Reacted To QB’s Pro Bowl Griddy
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown
Next Article

Jaylen Brown Downplays Apparent Wrist Pain At End Of Celtics-Magic

Picked For You

Related