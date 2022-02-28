Is Patriots’ Mac Jones Now Working With Tom Brady’s Throwing Coach?

NESN Logo Sign In

Most criticisms of Mac Jones revolve around his fringy throwing strength. And Tom House, a longtime throwing coach for Tom Brady, believes he can help the New England Patriots quarterback become a better downfield passer.

Have the two recently been working together? Let’s go over some recent social media activity.

In late January, House “liked” a tweet from a Patriots fan speculating about him and Jones putting in work.

So Tom House is def working with Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/xZDvuQt8Xa — Zak (@NoseFaceKiller) January 26, 2022

A few weeks later, House tweeted that he’d had the opportunity to work with someone “new.” He did not offer any specifics but indicated he would at a later date.

Got to work with someone new today! Always fun. Can?t wait to show you all who it is! — Tom House ?? (@tomhouse) February 17, 2022

Jones, not a particularly active Twitter user, “liked” that tweet. He did the same for the following tweets from House.