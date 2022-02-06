Mac Jones’ Pro Bowl Interception Is One Patriots QB Will Want To Forget

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL Pro Bowl seems to always be viewed as an offensive showcase for All-Star playmakers, but those partaking on the defensive side of the ball in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium made some highlights of their own with seven first-half turnovers.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a very bad interception for the AFC, and New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones followed Mahomes up with an equally poor pick during his appearance.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs came down with the pick on Jones, his former Alabama teammate, who threw into double coverage and underthrew Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by a long shot.

Russell Wilson (two), Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins joined Jones and Mahomes with first-half interceptions despite the teams combining for 49 first-half points.

The Patriots signal-caller reacted to Josh McDaniels departing for the Las Vegas Raiders and revealed his plan for the offseason prior to taking the field.