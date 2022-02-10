Mac Jones Unleashes Personality In 20-Minute Pro Bowl Mic’d-Up Video

NESN Logo Sign In

It probably is safe to say that Mac Jones enjoyed the Pro Bowl more than any other player.

The New England Patriots quarterback went viral for his end-zone “Griddy” dance, but that one moment was but a snippet from what was a coming-out party for Jones’ once-buttoned-up personality. From talking trash to NFC defenders to trolling teammate Matthew Slater to being downright goofy with Travis Kelce, Jones was all over the place during the AFC’s exhibition win at Allegiant Stadium.

The NFL on Wednesday shared the Pro Bowl edition of its “Game Day All Access” series, which features roughly 20 minutes of mic’d-up content. Jones largely dominates the program from the 7:20 mark onward.

(You can click here to pick up the action when Jones enters the game.)

While the Pro Bowl ultimately is a useless product, there’s something to be said for Jones yucking it up with some of the NFL’s brightest stars. Jones developing into a likable recruiter only can help the Patriots going forward.

Of course, what matters most is that Jones plays well and earns the respect of his Patriots teammates. He clearly succeeded in that regard during his rookie campaign.

NESN’s Big Game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.