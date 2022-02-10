Magic Drop Funny ‘Welcome’ Tweet After Trade Deadline Deal With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Magic and Celtics completed a trade Thursday in which Orlando acquired Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier, a future second-round draft pick and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a future second-rounder.

The move — one of several made by the Celtics before the NBA trade deadline — helped Boston cut costs, while Orlando landed an intriguing young center in Bol, who, at 22 years old, still has the potential to flourish under the right circumstances.

The Magic took to Twitter after announcing the trade to welcome Bol into the mix. But that gesture paled in comparison to Orlando’s next tweet.

“Welcome to the O, Cash Considerations,” the Magic tweeted, along with a photo featuring a bag of money behind a microphone.

Welcome to the O, Cash Considerations ? pic.twitter.com/rEpr4y0dpQ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 10, 2022

The Portland Trail Blazers quickly pointed out that they dropped a similar tweet back in 2017. So, the Magic weren’t exactly original in welcoming “cash considerations” to Orlando.

But hey, it sure beats all of those “pencils down” tweets that make the rounds every time a trade deadline passes. And considering the flurry of trades made Thursday — including a blockbuster between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers involving James Harden and Ben Simmons — it’s possible the Celtics-Magic deal goes mostly overlooked.